Cotton: If John Roberts Wants To Write Laws, He Should Resign And Run For Office

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) criticized Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Wednesday after the court ruled President Trump could not remove the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by an executive action by former President Obama.

“It cannot be the law that what Barack Obama has unlawfully done, no president may undo,” Cotton said in a statement.

Cotton also condemned Justice Roberts’ actions as “political,” suggesting he should run for office if he wants to participate in political legislation.

“John Roberts again postures as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability,” said Cotton. “If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected. I suspect voters will find his strange views no more compelling than do the principled justices on the Court.”

The 5-4 majority, which was released by the Court on Wednesday morning, was written by Chief Justice John Roberts with Justices Alito, Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch dissenting.

Cotton’s comments echo Trump’s opinion on the court, who tweeted Wednesday, “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”