Because Democrats don't hesitate to use power even if they lack legitimacy, they will go farther than Obama did in pushing transgender ideology on American children over the next four years.

The next several years are likely to reopen the floodgates to leftists’ long repurposing of public schools to indoctrinate children with lies about sex. According to leftist reporting, once in office Joe Biden plans to quickly use executive power to push transgenderism in schools, farther than President Obama did. In Congress, Democrats plan to prioritize legislation to do the same, potentially with Republican support, with the so-called Equality Act and more.

On Nov. 7, Biden was reportedly the first candidate to mention transgenderism in his speech claiming he had won the presidency. This is only the tip of the iceberg. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to reinstate President Obama’s requirement that public schools put boys in girls’ sports and showers, and push this issue much more.

“I will flat out just change the law, eliminate those executive orders. There should be zero discrimination,” Biden said of Trump’s transgender policies in October to the mother of an eight-year-old child she claims is transgender.

“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office, he will give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools,” (emphasis added) a reporter said to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the election, in December. “Do you think he has the ability to do this and do you agree with his decision?”

“I agree with the decision and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly, legally,” Schumer responded.

In its “LGBTQ Policy” document, Biden’s campaign states:

On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity. He will direct his Department of Education to vigorously enforce and investigate violations of transgender students’ civil rights.

Many Ways to Screw Children When Adults Don’t Care

Now let’s refresh what we’ve already seen in schools with the encouragement of the Obama administration and leftist judges, which Biden has openly promised to revive. Some of this would happen without federal pressure, but there is no doubt that federal pressure accelerates and expands this publicly funded assault on children.

If you don’t think this is twisted, you are. If you believe in the legitimacy of any politician, institution, or school that is willing to countenance any of this, you are a morally bankrupt fool.

All of this will be accelerated under a Biden administration. This is not conjecture. He and his campaign have publicly pledged to do it.

I would like every “principled” whitewashed tomb of a pundit who told us Biden was “the moral choice” to stick all this up their pipes and light it on fire. They are willing to sacrifice girls’ bodies for their pride. That is beneath contempt.

Creepy Obsession with Naked Kids

Since Democrats are used to zero effective pushback from their neutered political opposition, they make many of their insane plans quite public. So we can predict quite clearly how Biden’s administration plans to expand upon the above track record.

In his policy document, Biden pledges to use federal agencies to prosecute schools that do not completely fulfill LGBT demands for putting naked children of both sexes together. He promises to apply the Obama administration’s suspension of school discipline for children of favored racial identity groups also to children of favored sexual behaviors. He promises to use schools to punish teachers and children for saying the truth about the sexes, and indoctrinate them to believe the left’s depraved views of sexuality that conflict with the views of all major world religions.

Biden also promises to excuse minors who identify as LGBT from penalties for committing crimes (yes, that’s really in his plan). He plans to create federal orphanages for LGBT youth who run away from their homes, and put transgender males into shelters for women. This would also be accomplished via the Equality Act that Biden supports and congressional Democrats plan to prioritize immediately upon him taking office.

All schools that receive federal funding, Biden’s plan says, will be required to treat people as the sex they claim to be. This would apply to not just K-12 schools but also preschools and higher education programs that receive federal funding, which is nearly all the nation’s higher education institutions.

This means your freshman daughter could be placed with a male as her college roommate and the Biden administration could prosecute the school if it allows her to switch. It means athletes staying overnight for away games could be forced to room with a kid of the opposite sex without even being informed of that in advance.

Remember, in its “Overnight Housing” section in the Obama Title IX regulations Biden pledges to reinstate, “a school must allow transgender students to access housing consistent with their gender identity and may not require transgender students to stay in single-occupancy accommodations or to disclose personal information when not required of other students. ”

Leftist Religion Makes War On Ancient Religions

If the Biden administration truly does apply this to all institutions that receive federal funding, these transgender diktats will apply to most private and religious institutions as well. Numerous private K-12 schools participate in federal programs such as school lunch. Numerous religious institutions that deal with children, such as foster and adoption agencies, camps, after-school care, and preschools, could also be affected.

Another avenue a Biden administration could use to force-feed children sexual confusion is the accreditation process. Colleges cannot receive federal funds, including student loans, which are now essentially nationalized, if they are not accredited through a federally approved agency. The accreditation process is already used to control colleges’ curricula and campus atmosphere by requiring institutionalized racism and sexism such as through quotas. It can also be used to force schools to transgender students.

Leftists have already been exploring this avenue. A California bill “would have pulled state and federal college subsidies from students who attend religious colleges unless those colleges strip their distinctive religious practices, especially in the areas of human sexuality and theology instruction.” The Obama administration also considered accreditation and personnel regulations that would have forced religious colleges to lie about God or lose federal funds.

The LGBT organization Human Rights Campaign recently made policy recommendations to the Biden administration that included pulling federal funds from all faithful Christian, Muslim, and Jewish institutions by banning their beliefs through the accreditation process. If a school is not accredited, its students may not benefit from the GI bill, transfer credits, or apply for graduate study, noted Southern Baptist Theological Seminary leader Al Mohler.

“This would mean abandoning biblical standards for teaching, hiring, admissions, housing, and student life. It would mean that Christian schools are no longer Christian,” he wrote.

Leftist activists have spent the Trump administration projecting their bigotry onto religious schools, starting controversies over the fact that parents use vouchers to pick schools for their children that don’t subscribe to leftist sexual ideology. A year ago, Wells Fargo and Fifth Third banks pulled millions of dollars in donations from scholarships for poor black children because those children’s parents had chosen to use them in Christian schools. Numerous “journalists” have been using their platforms to get Christian schools defunded this way by slandering their religious beliefs as “bigoted.” Expect all this to intensify and get federal assistance.

Many More Kids Are Going to Need Lots of Therapy

Don’t forget, the Supreme Court handed Biden another accelerant to this entire agenda by rubber-stamping the Obama bureaucracy’s garbage interpretation of the word “sex” as including the ridiculous concept of “gender identity.” The evil consequences will be applied to all religious and reality-based institutions possible over the next generation — unless Americans refuse to comply with this obviously insane and destructive lie. Any backup from politicians half of us elect would help, but none has so far been forthcoming.

In the absence of moral courage among most parents and politicians, American children continue to suffer. As I’ve noted before, “both earlier and increased exposure to sexual material increases children’s risky behavior — such as unprotected sex, multiple partners, and violence — and damages their mental health.” We’ve seen that in the past several years with growing mental health problems among the young and the unnatural spike in claims of gender dysphoria, especially among teenage girls. They are told to cut off developing breasts and take off-label drugs with life-altering destructive effects.

It seems all even the most energetic parents are willing to do about the prospect of their daughters being forced to be naked in a room with a penis, or encouraged to cut their breasts off and take drugs to assist HIV-positive sex, is impotently complain at school board meetings, after which the board votes against them and their school keeps getting its usual tax funding. The majority of parents don’t even do that. All of us continue to pretend institutions that countenance this assault on human nature have any moral legitimacy whatsoever.

It’s no wonder politicians don’t believe parents and grandparents care about little girls’ and boys’ innocence and safety when so few do anything to protect children except maybe yell at Fox News once in a while. Our politicians are just like we are: If they say the right things too many of us excuse their lack of follow-up, and everyone marches home to watch Netflix.

If parents pulled their children from any school where seeing penises and breasts was even a possibility by someone who doesn’t have the same equipment, or where trans ideology was treated as a reasonable or legitimate point of view, this issue would resolve within three months. Democrats would never truly jeopardize their mind fog factories.

But too many Americans are lazy cowards who point fingers about problems instead of doing what it takes to solve them, because solving problems is hard and whining on Facebook is easy. Too many Americans want a nice car, comfy house in the “right neighborhood,” high school sports nostalgia, and frequent eating out more than they want to protect children from being mind raped by sweetly smiling kindergarten teachers and gawked at by emotionally disturbed peers and teachers.

Most likely, there will be backlash. But also most likely, Biden and Democrats will get away with most of this. In fact, they’re counting on it. They’ll all be dead when today’s generation of emotional wrecks grows up and gets nuked by China because the only things they know how to handle are a vibrator, cell phone, and lipstick.