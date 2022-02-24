The Covid Cartel Lied, People Died. Now They Say It’s All Your Fault

In July 2021, President Biden, members of his administration, and the rest of the Covid cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech – began blaming the unvaccinated for the prolonged pandemic and calling it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

On July 16, 2021, Salvador Rizzo, writing as the Washington Post’s fact-checker, and therefore an esteemed member of the Covid cartel, awarded Johnson four Pinocchios for stating what was objectively true: the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) had already reported “over 5,200 deaths” on their “early warning system.”

On August 3, 2021, Israel’s Health Ministry reported smashing a five-month record of new cases, the vast majority in the fully vaccinated population. On Sept. 1, the New England Journal of Medicine published a letter reporting that Covid vaccine protection among 19,000 health care workers in San Diego went from 94-plus percent March through June to 66 percent in July.

The timing of scapegoating the unvaccinated for the ongoing pandemic was no coincidence. For anyone paying attention and not blinded by the siren song of Fauci, it was becoming apparent that the vaccines were not as safe or effective as we all hoped and prayed they would be. Because the Covid cartel was so vested in vaccines as the only solution to the coronavirus, evidence that their strategy was failing required a response.

Covid Cartel Blamed the Unvaxxed to Distract from Their Own Lies

Unfortunately, they simply could not afford to respond honestly. They had put all their eggs in the vaccine basket, sabotaged early treatment, and now a new surge in Covid cases and deaths was on the horizon.

The fall 2020 surge had peaked in January 2021, with the number of cases and deaths falling rapidly over the next 5 months. By June 2021, there had been approximately 120 million Covid infections in America, and strong evidence of the durability of natural immunity following Covid infection was growing. The percentage of fully vaccinated Americans was steadily increasing, and the logical expectation was that herd immunity was being achieved and the end of the pandemic should mercifully be in sight.

But it wasn’t, and the Covid cartel needed someone to blame: the unvaccinated. Because they had done everything they could to block early treatment, they had no therapeutics to offer the newly infected. Unlike Mexico, India’s Uttar Pradesh, and many other “less developed” nations, they couldn’t suddenly embrace the widely available, safe generic drugs they had spent the last year trashing and suppressing. The body count was simply too high for them to admit they were wrong about the life-saving potential of these drugs. So instead of fessing up to their tragic mismanagement, they allowed more people to needlessly die.

Second Opinions Are ‘Misinfo’ and ‘Terrorism’ Unless They’re Biden’s

In October 2021, President Biden said health-care workers who are vaccinated “cannot spread” Covid “to you.” This was blatantly false. The CDC had already been forced to admit in August 2021 that “fully vaccinated people with delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others.” Yet the narrative that vaccines would be a cure-all was used to justify the pointless vaccine mandates that have been so corrosive, divisive, and destructive to our society.

The American people were manipulated and turned against each other to hide government mismanagement, while many died unnecessary deaths due to suppression of early treatment options. Countless workers had to choose between losing their jobs or being coerced into accepting a medical treatment – Covid vaccination – they preferred to refuse. Businesses were disrupted, closed, and harmed, and the fabric of American society was deeply scarred.

To add insult to injury, on Feb. 7, 2022, the National Terrorism Advisory System issued a bulletin summarizing a new terrorism threat to the U.S. homeland which included “false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM).” According to Biden’s Department of Homeland Security, the justification for this statement includes “widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding … COVID-19.” So those with a second opinion on the pandemic are now suspected terrorists?

This affront to the Constitution’s first amendment cites no specific examples. Would President Biden’s July 21, 2021 misinformation that “you’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations” be considered a terrorist threat? It most certainly is a false and misleading narrative. To this day, the Covid cartel continues to promote widespread fear, refuses to recognize natural immunity, and is pushing vaccines on children who have little risk of serious harm from Covid.

A time of reflection and reckoning is coming, as the Canadian trucker strike proves. The Biden administration and the rest of the Covid cartel must stop dividing America and abusing its awesome powers. The path forward should be obvious. Respect the public by being honest and transparent with it. And stop infringing our God-given freedom and personal health autonomy.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is a Republican from Wisconsin. Dr. Robert W. Malone is a pioneer of mRNA technology and authored groundbreaking research on how RNA could be delivered into cells.