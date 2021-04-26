Big Tech-Funded Think Tank Hires ‘Anonymous’ Author Who Pretended To Be Senior Trump Aide

Big Tech-Funded Think Tank Hires ‘Anonymous’ Author Who Pretended To Be Senior Trump Aide

April 26, 2021 By

The author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed identified as a senior Trump White House official claiming to be an undercover agent of “The Resistance” landed a new role since his departure from a mid-level role at the Pentagon: senior fellow at the Big Tech-funded libertarian think tank R Street Institute.

Taylor, 34, wrote under the hidden penname “anonymous” to smear President Donald Trump while serving as a mid-tier bureaucrat in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), publishing both an op-ed in the Times and a book in 2019 to raise hysteria over the Republican president’s competence in office. While Taylor served as a mere policy adviser in DHS, the Times granted Taylor the generous label of anonymity with the title “senior administration official” leading to rampant speculation the author might have been anyone from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to even Melania Trump.

Taylor outed himself as the anonymous author in October, weeks before the November presidential contest, and, as is characteristic of Republicans with an anti-Trump vendetta, had signed a contract with CNN the month prior.

The network denied it knew of Taylor’s anonymous authorship when it hired him, where he remains a contributor.

Taylor lied to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on air the month before signing his contract with the network when asked directly if the former DHS official was author of the anonymous material disparaging the administration from the inside.

“I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics, so no,” Taylor said.

Taylor will now examine technology issues in the realm of cybersecurity, national security, and technology policy at the R Street Institute.

Tristan Justice is the western correspondent for The Federalist. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at [email protected]
Photo CNN/ YouTube

Copyright © 2021 The Federalist, a wholly independent division of FDRLST Media, All Rights Reserved.

Most Popular
Related Posts
Miles Taylor
Big Tech-Funded Think Tank Hires ‘Anonymous’ Author Who Pretended To Be Senior Trump Aide

Miles Taylor, a mid-level bureaucrat granted anonymity as “senior administration official” to smear Trump in office now works at the R Street Institute.

Trump Isn’t President Any More, But The Left Is Still Blaming Him For Everything

In advance of this week’s State of the Union address, Washington Post staffers peppered the public with reasons to blame former President Trump for Joe Biden’s failures.

PBS Again Uses Taxpayer Dollars To Push Big Government Health Policies

Why is the taxpayer-funded, and purportedly politically neutral, PBS undertaking the same types of projects as a progressive website like Vox?

John McWhorter: ‘Hyper Woke’ People Are Just Racists Hiding Behind Language

“If you had a white person saying all of these things like 100 years ago with a southern accent, that’s the sort of person that we laugh at now as this unreconstructed and repulsive bigot,’ linguist John McWhorter told Ben Domenech.

Domenech: What Every American Can Do To Help Resolve The American Crisis

‘If you are an American, your heritage is one of throwing off the burdens of a faraway ruling elite that seeks to direct your life and accepting the responsibility to govern yourself in community with your neighbors,’ he said.