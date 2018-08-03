The Federalist
Sex Neuroscientist Says Sex Differences Are Biological, Not A Social Construct

Dr. Debra Soh is a neuroscientist and sex researcher who writes about science, sex, and gender. Soh joins Ben Domenech on the Federalist Radio Hour to discuss research documenting biological differences between men and women, how academia has been skewed by the media, and the biggest misconceptions about gender.

“It’s not to say that there isn’t variation within men and women, or that some women are not more like men and some men are not more like women, but again this is biologically based and it has a lot to do with hormonal exposure,” Soh said. “I don’t think we have to deny the science in order to promote equality between the sexes.”

Photo JOHN GREIM/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES

